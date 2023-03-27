CASA for Kids: 'Matthew, Emily and Noah'

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Matthew, Emily and Noah”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Matthew” and 8-year-old “Emily” and 4-year-old “Noah.”

Their mother’s driving was unsafe to the extent that she was pulled over by law enforcement. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, accessible to the children, and their mother was determined to be under the influence.



Matthew and Emily’s father is currently incarcerated on assault charges against the children’s mother and hasn’t had contact with the children in several years.



The whereabouts of Noah’s father are currently unknown; he has not paid child support or been actively involved in his son’s life.



These circumstances have left the children with no parent willing and able to safely and effectively care for them. The children are currently placed in separate licensed foster homes, however there are tentative plans to move them to a relative placement once DCS has investigated the placement.



Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with the DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that the children receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for the children.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.