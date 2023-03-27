CASA for Kids: 'Matthew, Emily and Noah'
CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Matthew, Emily and Noah”
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Matthew” and 8-year-old “Emily” and 4-year-old “Noah.”
Their mother’s driving was unsafe to the extent that she was pulled over by law enforcement. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, accessible to the children, and their mother was determined to be under the influence.
Matthew and Emily’s father is currently incarcerated on assault charges against the children’s mother and hasn’t had contact with the children in several years.
The whereabouts of Noah’s father are currently unknown; he has not paid child support or been actively involved in his son’s life.
These circumstances have left the children with no parent willing and able to safely and effectively care for them. The children are currently placed in separate licensed foster homes, however there are tentative plans to move them to a relative placement once DCS has investigated the placement.
Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with the DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that the children receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for the children.
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24
- Sewage overflow at Granite Creek leads to closure of park, environmental cleanup
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case
- 3 separate vehicle collisions in Chino Valley, Paulden lead to fatalities, serious injuries
- Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels
- Bridge at Fain Lake remains closed after heavy flooding
- ADOT: Prepare for wet, icy highways across AZ this week
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: