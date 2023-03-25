OFFERS
Sunday, March 26
Obituary: William (Bill) J. Bianconi

William (Bill) J. Bianconi and Goldie L. (Lacey) Bianconi. (Courtesy)

William (Bill) J. Bianconi and Goldie L. (Lacey) Bianconi. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 10:02 p.m.

William (Bill) J. Bianconi, 96, passed on March 9, 2023. He was followed six days later by his loving wife, Goldie L. (Lacey) Bianconi, 91, on March 15, 2023.

Both lived wonderful, long lives and shared many adventures. Bill, native to Prescott, Arizona began his life at the Bianconi Family Orchard, off Highway 89. He joined the Army at age 18 and served the last few months of World War II. He loved competition and sports, from racing cars, years of playing and refereeing softball in the Prescott area to boating, hunting, and camping with family and friends. Bill is one of fewer than 1,400 hunters, worldwide, to have achieved the “North American Grand Slam,” all four continental big horn sheep.

Goldie’s roots were in the Verde Valley; she is survived by siblings residing there today. Goldie was a kind soul. She loved her family, her pets, and her home, Bill and Goldie shared 18 homes over their many years together. Taking up oil painting in her 40’s, Goldie left a legacy of beautiful paintings that family and friends will cherish.

Bill and Goldie met on Gurley Street, downtown Prescott, and were married on October 7, 1951. Together they worked their career in the Service Station business. Many locals will remember the Bianconi’s 76 Station on Miller Valley Road which they worked together with their son, Bill, until retirement. They traveled to many states, Canada and to Switzerland where they visited Bill’s extended “Bianconi” family. Bill and Goldie celebrated 71 years of marriage.

They are survived by their children, Floy Graham, William T. (Sandy) Bianconi, Linda (Michael) Killough; grandchildren, John (Jennifer) Graham, Jerry Graham, Joshua Graham, William T. Bianconi, and Heather Bianconi. They leave behind eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

To all of those who they loved and touched, please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley, Arizona. Refreshments will be served following the service.

Goldie was a devoted supporter of Wounded Warriors, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help wounded veterans at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Information provided by the funeral home.

