Obituary Notice: Willard Egert

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 8:26 p.m.

Willard Egert, born November 13, 1929, in Galveston, Texas, passed away March 7, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

