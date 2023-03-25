Obituary: Mildred (Millie) Louise Redpath

Mildred (Millie) Louise Redpath passed away on January 16, 2023 at 94 years of age.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas S. Redpath and is survived by her two daughters, Connie Ziegler and Vicki Small, grandchildren Rhonda, Karen, Travis and Ross and several great-grandchildren.

Sunrise Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.