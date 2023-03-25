OFFERS
Obituary: Mardel Ann Geritz

Mardel Ann Geritz. (Courtesy)

Mardel Ann Geritz. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 9:27 p.m.

Mardel Ann Geritz, 89, passed away on January 24, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Mardel was born on November 7, 1933 to Irma and Joe Schieffer in Crofton, Nebraska.

Along with her 10 siblings, she was raised on the family farm and would share vivid memories of her life in Nebraska. She particularly enjoyed describing the horse-drawn sleigh rides to school and church through heavy winter snows, and living in the farm house without electricity or indoor plumbing. She remembered her excitement as a young girl bringing the cows home at dusk and seeing her house all lit up when they installed electricity!

As a child, Mardie dreamed of becoming a nurse. After graduation from Liberty High School, she attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota and earned her Nursing Certificate in 1954.

Mardie worked as an R.N. while raising her five children. In 1973, the family relocated to Prescott, Arizona, where she was a Nursing Night Supervisor at the Fort Whipple VA Medical Center. While working at the VA Hospital, she commuted to Flagstaff, Arizona to attend Northern Arizona University. She was in the first class at NAU to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree in 1984. Additionally, her research was published in the Western Journal of Nursing Research.

In 1992, Mardie moved to Palo Alto, California, where she worked as a Nursing Supervisor at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center. She successfully met the many and varied challenges of working at a large hospital. She retired from nursing in 1996 and returned to Prescott, Arizona.

She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church. Upon retirement, she joined the Sacred Heart Clarets group and organized many bridge games and tournaments at the church. She joined the Sacred Heart monthly senior luncheon with Father Ralph until it disbanded due to COVID. She was also active in the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) of Prescott. She enjoyed organizing bridge games and tournaments with her PEO sisters and participating in various philanthropic works with the organization.

Mardie is survived by her children; Jennifer Barnes, Lauryn Geritz, Carolyn Geritz (Neil), Rick Geritz and Kurt Geritz; her grandchildren, Taylor Nepsky (Jenn), Ariel Nepsky (Tyler), Andrea Ardans (Nico), Riely Pierson (Matt) and Maddie Geritz; her great-grandchildren, Leo Ardans, Max Ardans and Roland Nepsky as well as her siblings, Jan Walz (Duke), Laurie Johnson (Richard), Larry Schieffer (Carol), Chuck Schieffer (Deanna), and Carlyn Campbell (Pat).

She was preceded in death by her parents; Irma and Joe Schieffer, her sisters; Anita Hoebelheinrich and Jo Clare Peterman and her brothers; Richard Schieffer, Lonnie Schieffer and Rod Schieffer.

Mardie was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors, organizations and medical staff who supported and cared for her.

A memorial funeral mass for Mardie will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart Church.

Information provided by the family.

