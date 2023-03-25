Obituary: Louis Randy Spana

Join us for Louis Randy Spana’s Celebration of Life on Friday, March 31, 2-6 p.m., at the Prescott Elks Lodge, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

We invite you to bring a photo to share and to add to our memory board.

To see full obituary visit https://everloved.com/life-of/louis-spana/

Information provided by the family.