Obituary: Kyle Phylitis Bruner

Kyle Phylitis Bruner. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 9:47 p.m.

Kyle Phylitis Bruner, aka Pee Wee Clark, 80, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Doris (Spade) Bruner, of 57 years; his five children, Nathan (Judy) Bruner, Gwen (Joe) Rowitsch, Wayne Bruner, Roxanne Carlson and Jason (Tasha) Bruner. Kyle is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas, Ben, Travis, Alaina, Corey, Serenity, Tyler and Micah and his four great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Oliver, Jayce and Natalie.

Additional survivors include his sister, Erlene (Ted) Lott, and his brothers, Vernon (Nancy) Bruner, Mike (Melanie) Bruner, and Tony Bruner. Kyle is predeceased by his parents, Charlie Bruner and Louise Idona Stager, his brothers, Bill Partridge and Jon Bruner, sisters Kathy Bruner and Mary Bruner, grandson Joel Rowitsch and great-granddaughter Vivian Bruner.

Born on June 9, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Kyle grew up in the Salt Lake area. While attending school he had a choir director who called him his “best baritone” and his lifelong love of music began. In 1959, at age 17, he joined the United States Navy where he served as a Ships Fitter Metal 2, primarily welding and metalsmithing. He was honorably discharged from the Navy with a rank of E-5 in 1963. During his four years of active duty he served on three ships including the USS Ponchatoula, the USS Current and the USS Tombigbee and traveled throughout Japan, New Zealand, and Antarctica.

During his teenage years he enjoyed square dancing and after being discharged from the Navy he took classes to become a square dancing instructor in Phoenix. In 1964 he met the love of his life, Doris, while teaching one of those classes at a local YMCA in Phoenix, Arizona.

Over his life Kyle had many occupations, including working as a respiratory therapist at John C. Lincoln Hospital and Phoenix General Hospital, as an apartment manager, a roofer, a welder, a painter, a woodworker, and a personal caretaker. But his one true passion was music.

In 1971 he started singing with various groups in local bars and clubs and in 1973, he met his long-time friend, Kurt Engstrand, who taught him to play the guitar and bass. They played together in hotels and convention centers in the Phoenix area for the next several years.

Beginning in 1979, Kyle traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada as a single entertainer, playing various instruments and singing. He played in Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Nebraska, and across Canada.

In 1990 he retired from commercial music when he and Doris moved to Chino Valley, Arizona. Despite being “retired” he continued to play music at smaller venues and private parties. His final performance on stage was on Valentine’s Day 2013, when he was the featured artist for the Prescott Opry at the Elks Theatre in Prescott, Arizona. In 2015, Kyle was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Greater Arizona Country and Western Swing Music Association.

Information provided by the family.

