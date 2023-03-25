Obituary: Doris Elaine Finke Schmit

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott striving to reopen Granite Creek Park by Tuesday Prescott Valley moving closer to allowing domestic chickens, rabbits Ernest A. Love statue contract, rezoning at Taylor Hicks Elementary up for discussion by Prescott Council Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter to retire at end of 2024 Need2Know: Mobile Health Doc provides care on wheels; A Shear of Joy now open at former Shear Factor salon in Prescott Valley; Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications Business Briefly: Free business tax course to be offered April 4 Women entrepreneurs focus on business, personal growth in new program Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD YCSO mourns loss of sergeant who suffered heart attack at home March 24 Courier wants to talk wine

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Doris Elaine Finke Schmit

Doris Elaine Finke Schmit. (Courtesy)

Doris Elaine Finke Schmit. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 25, 2023 9:50 p.m.

A memorial service honoring the life of Doris Elaine Finke Schmit will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Jim Freeman.

Doris Elaine Finke Schmit passed away, Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born February 21, 1928 in a company-owned facility at the Standard Oil of New Jersey (now Exxon) “camp” across the Panuco River from Tampico, Mexico.

She lived there for five years, then the family moved to Mexico City where they stayed for six years until the Mexican government expropriated all the oil companies. She then moved with her family to The Hague, Netherlands where they lived when World War II broke out. Even with all the moving around she had wonderful memories of her childhood.

Within a year her father was transferred to Bucharest, Romania. The family was on their way to Bucharest by way of Milan, Italy, when Germany invaded Holland in May, 1940. Doris, her father, and her brother were Dutch citizens at the time, but the whole family got out on the last ship that took non-Americans to the U.S. The family settled in White Plains, New York and her father worked in New York City. Doris went through junior high and high school there, and then went to Durham, North Carolina where she graduated in chemistry from Duke University.

Doris went to work for Shell Oil Company where she met the love of her life, Ken Schmit, also a chemist. They were married for 57-1/2 years and had three children: a daughter, Karen Lynn, and two sons, Randall Scott and Russell Roy. They lived in Houston, New York, California, and Baton Rouge. After Ken’s retirement they moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they enjoyed 17 years and were able to travel to many places. They then moved to Shreveport to be near their daughter.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her parents, John and Dora Finke; and two brothers, John and Edwin. She is survived by daughter, Karen Downs and her husband, Bruce; sons, Randy Schmit and his wife, Lori and Rusty Schmit and his wife, Kathy; a sister, Kathleen Manz and her husband, Louis; grandchildren, Jeremy Saye, Kyle Saye and his wife, Rebecca, Alyssa Schmit, Cody Schmit, and Logan Schmit; great-grandchildren, Seth, Maura, Nolan, Gianna, and Hudson; special nieces and nephews, Sue, Dick, Lauren, Terry and Carol, Steve and Kristen, and others; her special friend, Ruby; and last but not least, her “angels” Athlyn, Becky, and Kim.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place, Shreveport, LA 71105.

Information provided the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: