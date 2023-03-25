Obituary: Donald Wayne Fitzgerald

Donald Wayne Fitzgerald, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend who passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the age of 78 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Donald Fitzgerald was born on September 22, 1944, in Seligman, Arizona to Victor Winslow Fitzgerald and Desolea Joan Fitzgerald (Bond). His family moved to Prescott Arizona as his father worked for Santa Fe Railroad. Donald attended Prescott High School where he was active in sports, he was on the football and wrestling teams. Don graduated in the class of 1962. He then went on to get an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering from Eastern Arizona College, graduating class of 1964. While in college Don met Rena Wetzler through her brother Richard. They were married and had two daughters Shonn Scranton (Fitzgerald) and Kelli Hoefler (Fitzgerald). Rena and Don were divorced after five years of marriage.

Donald later rekindled a relationship with his high school sweetheart Louann York. Louann and Don were married on July 30, 1978. When Don married Louann he became father to Louann’s daughter Lori Layton. Don and his family lived in Prescott Arizona where Donald worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a land surveyor where he was part of a team that realigned and changed grading when Amtrak was first established. He later moved to Alaska where they owned a hunting lodge business and then moved to Neosho Missouri where Don was a partner in a Surveying Company. Don had his pilot license and owned his own plane, he would use it to travel from his business to home when he lived and worked in two different states.

Later they lived in Florida, Washington state, Costa Rica, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and back to Chino Valley Arizona. Don retired from the City of Las Vegas as a manager of the Information Technology Department on February 11, 2014.

Donald always enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, and camping. Don loved to be with friends and family and his favorite places to fish were Lake Powell and Lake Mead. He was an exceptional cook and always cooked for gatherings, while living in Washington State he was a member of the Bainbridge Yacht club and cooked for the monthly meetings and the Lake Mead yacht club’s testicle festival. Don always had a smile on his face, a joke to be said, and the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with his sister Gail Kentch and her five daughters who called him Unkadunk.

Donald had a wide range of people that loved him, he will be missed by so many, from his wife Louann of 44 years and his Daughters Shonn Scranton, Kelli Hoefler, and Lori Layton, five grandchildren, and five nieces.

Donald was proceeded in death by both of his parents Victor Fitzgerald and “Joan” Fitzgerald and his sister Gail Kentch.

A Celebration of Life to take place at a future date.

The impact he had on our lives will never be forgotten and he will be in our thoughts forever as we know he is watching over us for the rest of our journeys.

Information provided by the family.