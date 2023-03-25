Obituary: David Hartke
May 9, 1934 — February 26, 2023
Originally Published: March 25, 2023 9:55 p.m.
David Hartke, 88, passed peacefully at home with family. David is survived by his wife, Marianne Simpson, and daughters, Leslie Hartke and Donna Mikschl. David was an Electrical Engineer and co-founded Teradata, an International data base company. He moved to Prescott in 2003. David enjoyed serving the community. He was an active member of Noon Lions in Prescott, the Yavapai Democratic Party, Cathedral Pines HOA, and People Who Care. He led a full and admirable life. For more info, please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Heavy rainfall leads to closure of numerous Prescott-area roads, low-water crossings
- Sewage overflow at Granite Creek leads to closure of park, environmental cleanup
- Need2Know: Freedom Corp Pilates cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley location; Findlay Subaru to donate $35K to Yavapai Humane Society; Fire Safety Essentials opens Prescott Valley location
- 3 separate vehicle collisions in Chino Valley, Paulden lead to fatalities, serious injuries
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case
- Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- ADOT: Prepare for wet, icy highways across AZ this week
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: