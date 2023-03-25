Obituary: David Hartke

David Hartke, 88, passed peacefully at home with family. David is survived by his wife, Marianne Simpson, and daughters, Leslie Hartke and Donna Mikschl. David was an Electrical Engineer and co-founded Teradata, an International data base company. He moved to Prescott in 2003. David enjoyed serving the community. He was an active member of Noon Lions in Prescott, the Yavapai Democratic Party, Cathedral Pines HOA, and People Who Care. He led a full and admirable life. For more info, please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com

