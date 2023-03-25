Obituary: Dave Palmer
Dave Palmer, born Aug. 8, 1951 in Bakersfield, California, passed away on March 16, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Dave was born and raised in Bakersfield, California.
He joined the Marine Corps in 1969. After serving his country he moved to Arizona and made a life for himself in Prescott. He worked in construction for a while and then paving which he retired from. He loved being a roller operator. Dave liked going to the track and the casino. He also enjoyed helping others. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother Steve Palmer of Mesa, Arizona and his sister Vickie Palmer Layde of Dixon, Missouri, nephews; Joe Palmer, Jesse Palmer, Shane Palmer, Stephen Palmer and niece Sarah Palmer, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dave’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
