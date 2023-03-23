Perkinsville Road in Chino Valley closed due to flooding

Recent storms have produced more water than the system can tolerate and in an effort to keep residents safe as fast-moving water has consumed Perkinsville Road, the Town of Chino Valley has closed East Perkinsville Road at the overflow site.

The water is deeper than it appears, the roadbed unstable and water moving quickly.

Perkinsville Road will remain closed until it is determined that there is no longer a safety threat. A timeframe for the closure has not been determined. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Residents who live in Yavapai County beyond the overflow area on Perkinsville Road and are affected by the closure are encouraged to contact Yavapai County Emergency Management. They can be reached at 928-442-5103 (call center) or by calling the Yavapai County Emergency Management Office at 928-771-3321 or via email at web.EM@yavapaiaz.gov.

Additionally, the Town of Chino Valley warns motorists to not remove the barricades at the closure area and/or try and cross the overflow area.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.