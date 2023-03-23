Obituary Notice: Harold Lon Christopherson
Originally Published: March 23, 2023 9:16 p.m.
Harold Lon Christopherson, born in Prescott, Arizona on June 2, 1944, passed away peacefully in his home on March 16, 2023 surrounded by his loving family in Prescott Valley Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.
