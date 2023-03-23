Obituary: Marylynn June Wrinkle

Marylynn June Wrinkle, 80, of Chino Valley, Arizona, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a battle with pancreatic cancer on March 16, 2023.

Marylynn was born on June 2, 1942 to Gordon and Eleanor Emerson in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In 1952, her family emigrated to Arizona, where Marylynn became an American citizen in 1959. After graduating from Chandler High School in 1959, she went on to study at Pasadena College in California where she met Wilbert Wrinkle whom she married on Dec. 21, 1962. Marylynn and Wil went on to have three daughters: Rhonda (Ron) Johnson of Van Wert, Ohio, Robin (Dave) Dormier of Quincy, Washington, and Raelynn (Dennis) Roderick of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Wil and Marylynn had been married for just over 60 years.

Earning her degree in Psychology from California Lutheran University in 1983 while living in Simi Valley, California, Marylynn operated a Board and Care Home for Autistic Boys in a career spanning more than 25 years. Marylynn retired and moved to Chino Valley in August of 1999 where she spent her time gardening, reading, growing roses, and creating a wild bird habitat in her yard.

Marylynn is preceded in death by her parents and her adopted son, Brett Alan. She is survived by her husband, Wil, her three daughters, and her many grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Garrett of Tempe, Arizona, and her brother, Gordon Emerson of Snowflake, Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Calvary Chapel Prescott, located at 2313 E. Highway 69, Prescott, Arizona

Information provided by the family.