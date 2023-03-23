OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona court declines most of Lake's appeal over gov's race CAFMA crosses floodwaters for EMS calls Perkinsville Road in Chino Valley closed due to flooding House votes to allow residents to fly Betsy Ross flag regardless of HOA rules Pro-public education rally in Prescott stirs passion to enhance education for all Granite Creek Park remains closed as city deals with clean-up from sewer overflow Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce president/CEO resigns Prescott works to clean up after heavy rainstorm Prescott Valley working to create partnership with a ‘Sister City’ in Mexico Parts of Highway 69 in Prescott Valley to receive needed paving

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Granite Creek Park remains closed as city deals with clean-up from sewer overflow

The City of Prescott closed Granite Creek Park in downtown Prescott just after noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

The City of Prescott closed Granite Creek Park in downtown Prescott just after noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 23, 2023 8:50 p.m.

Although sewer wastewater was no longer entering Granite Creek on Thursday, March 23, the City of Prescott announced that Granite Creek Park in downtown Prescott would remain closed indefinitely as crews clean up the overflow.

“As of noon on March 23, 2023, no wastewater was entering into the surface waterways,” stated a Thursday afternoon news release from the city. “However, Granite Creek Park will remain closed until crews can complete inspection, clean-up and disinfection of the area.”

In the meantime, citizens are being urged to obey signs and stay out of posted closure areas. “Walking or driving through contaminated areas can spread the contamination and could extend the park closure,” said the city’s news release. “Once testing shows that the park is safe for the public, it will be reopened.”

The news release noted that the city would release further information as it becomes available. Updates will be available on the city website at www.prescott-az.gov, and on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

On Wednesday, March 22, the city announced in a news release that heavy rainfall had caused Granite Creek to swell this week, and sewer manholes located near the creek in downtown Prescott had overflowed.

As a result, Granite Creek Park was closed at about noon Tuesday, March 21, and signs were posted at the entrances cautioning people not to enter the park.

In cooperation the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the city reminds residents:

• Do not enter, wade, swim or fish in area waterways until further notice.

• Untreated wastewater associated with sewer overflows can harm your health. Sewerage overflows carry pathogens, bacteria, and other compounds that pose a risk to public health and the environment.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: