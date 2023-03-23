Granite Creek Park remains closed as city deals with clean-up from sewer overflow
Although sewer wastewater was no longer entering Granite Creek on Thursday, March 23, the City of Prescott announced that Granite Creek Park in downtown Prescott would remain closed indefinitely as crews clean up the overflow.
“As of noon on March 23, 2023, no wastewater was entering into the surface waterways,” stated a Thursday afternoon news release from the city. “However, Granite Creek Park will remain closed until crews can complete inspection, clean-up and disinfection of the area.”
In the meantime, citizens are being urged to obey signs and stay out of posted closure areas. “Walking or driving through contaminated areas can spread the contamination and could extend the park closure,” said the city’s news release. “Once testing shows that the park is safe for the public, it will be reopened.”
The news release noted that the city would release further information as it becomes available. Updates will be available on the city website at www.prescott-az.gov, and on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
On Wednesday, March 22, the city announced in a news release that heavy rainfall had caused Granite Creek to swell this week, and sewer manholes located near the creek in downtown Prescott had overflowed.
As a result, Granite Creek Park was closed at about noon Tuesday, March 21, and signs were posted at the entrances cautioning people not to enter the park.
In cooperation the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the city reminds residents:
• Do not enter, wade, swim or fish in area waterways until further notice.
• Untreated wastewater associated with sewer overflows can harm your health. Sewerage overflows carry pathogens, bacteria, and other compounds that pose a risk to public health and the environment.
