Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in high-dollar gas theft case

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects involved in a high dollar gas theft from the Mountainaire Gas Station in Peeples Valley.

In the late evening hours of March 19 and into the early morning hours of March 20, what appeared to be two male suspects drove up to the fuel pumps at the gas station. One of the suspects, broke into two of the pumps disabling the device that monitors how much fuel is being dispensed.

When the fuel pumps are tampered with in this way, the suspects can pump out a large quantity of fuel that does not register as being pumped. The two suspects then proceeded to fill three different trucks with diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline.

The first two trucks were described as a silver flatbed and a white dually. After the suspects filled tanks on the first two trucks, what appeared to be the same suspects brought a red pickup truck into the gas station and filled it up. The estimated loss in fuel to the victim was $6,390. In addition, it will cost the victim approximately $3,000 to repair the fuel pumps.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $600 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in this case. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous, you never have to give you name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.