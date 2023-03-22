Worship News: March 23, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 23, 2023:

- Mountain Reformed Church is moving! Beginning April 2 the new location for Bible-based, musical worship is The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St, Prescott Valley.

Weekly services are 10:30 a.m. Sundays (coffee time at 10 a.m.). SPECIAL Easter Sunday music services at 9 and 11 a.m. April 9. Please join us!

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat VaYikra” March 25. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses Pesach [4/5-7] preparation and sacrifices today. Zoom 4 p.m. MST Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat;” email for link. Free 5783 calendars available and free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org Healthy Digital Culture #4 of 4 - technology on our terms. Turn off nonessential notifications on all apps. This gives you power to choose when you check notifications. Delete apps that give rewards/points to use them. Turn off auto-play on all video platforms. Take back the power of choice.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott New church for the new year? Come visit us. We are your Traditional parish, with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer values and beliefs. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message is “My Lord and My God.” Baptism service at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service; coffee fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549. Livestream: abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, welcomes all! Traditional Eucharist service, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. 10 a.m. Wednesday healing service. Offering Adult Christian education. 928-778-4499. The food pantry accepts donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Open 9 a.m. to noon Friday for pickup. Serving all communities; individuals and family’s welcome. No registration needed.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley; worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with livestreaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Soup Supper; Lenten Worship service at 6:30 p.m.; grief group, 1 p.m., April 13, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James; and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the JOY of the LORD! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English); 11 a.m. (English); and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m.; food pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Service. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Please join us as we continue the journey through the Lenten season. We have midweek Lent services at 5 p.m. on each Wednesday. Last midweek will be March 29. Holy Week services are: 5 p.m. April 6, Maundy Thursday; 5 p.m. April 7, Good Friday; 9:30 a.m. April 9, Easter

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “Search for Meaning.” Olympia Brown overcome significant obstacles to find a voice as a female minister. How can her life inform our search for meaning in our lives? What’s your spark? Follow us: prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 Shabbat Services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah study. Lunch Bunch Tanakh Study, Hebrew, Israeli Dancing, Choir, Film group, Women and Men’s Clubs, and more! For more information, see brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. March 26: Robert Shegog, author of Wrestling with the Truth, will share his personal journey living in the closet with HIV and the influence his mother had on his career. puuf.net. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., liturgical/sanctuary; 11 a.m., blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m., fellowship/ adult Bible; 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services: Join us Sunday, March 26, for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Forgive.” Music by our Unity Choir. Youth Ministry: 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott: Easter Cantata! A special service of scripture and song, leading us into Holy Week. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26. All are welcome. Child care provided. aztrinitypres.org.Where neighbors become friends.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. All are welcome! Fifth Sunday in Lent, 10 a.m. worship March 26, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message — “Peter’s Denial.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website: chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday school - Adult, 9 a.m., Children, 10 a.m.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us in Lent, 5 p.m. Wednesdays for Souper Supper, plus worship services: 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Streaming on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Join us for streaming Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Plan for Palm Sunday, April 2; Good Friday Service, April 7

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at pccaz.org.

Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Follow the Leader.” “We’re the friends you haven’t met … yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for Bible-based worship and teaching, or come early (9 a.m.) for a Sunday school class. This week, hear from guest speaker Dr. Stephen Button as he teaches “Hope is not Hype” (1 Peter 1:1-9,13-21). Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday, modern/contemporary worship; 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of James; 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship: “Promised Rest;” 4 p.m. Wednesdays, midweek Lenten worship: “Promised Treasures” series; 4 p.m. Holy Week worship: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Holy Saturday: Open quiet prayer vigil in sanctuary.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89,. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45; Coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services: Traditional 8 & 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m.; Youth Group at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning April 12, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Spring Bake Sale will be held next month. All items are home-baked! Pies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes & breads. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. April 15. 928-772-6366

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, Opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school; 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The reading room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.