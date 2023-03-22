Are you a wine lover? The Daily Courier wants to talk wine!
Originally Published: March 22, 2023 4:55 p.m.
Are you an oenophile? That’s a lover or connoisseur of wine.
The Daily Courier wants to talk to you! We’re looking for the oldest bottle of wine in the Quad Cities … the most expensive bottle … the largest private collection of wine; well, you get the idea.
We want to talk wine!
We’re also looking to help you find wine locally, by listing vineyards and local growers in Yavapai County.
Email your information, questions – or tips on where to find that oldest bottle, for example – to: twieds@prescottaz.com.
