Adoption Spotlight: Larry

Larry is a sweet, talkative boy who loves Pokemon, Legos and spending time outdoors. He enjoys football, basketball and would gladly eat at Taco Bell or Panda Express every day. Larry loves school – especially math – and hopes to be an engineer when he grows up. He wants his forever family to know he’s very nice and very tall! Get to know Larry and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.