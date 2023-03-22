Adoption Spotlight: Johnny G.
Originally Published: March 22, 2023 8:33 p.m.
Johnny is an active boy who loves playing basketball, football and cheering on the Golden State Warriors. His likes all types of food, but his all-time favorite is Chinese. He is a strong math student, but his dream is to play in the NBA when he grows up. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
