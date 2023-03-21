Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) are asking the public’s assistance to locate a hit-and-run suspect who struck and injured a pedestrian on Monday, March 20, police say.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart, 3450 North Glassford Hill Road, and left the scene without rendering aid.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injures, police said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Hyundai, four-door, possibly an Elantra model. The vehicle had three occupants and was last seen traveling southbound through the parking lot, according to police.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Sgt. Caswell at 928-830-6394 or email at scaswell@prescottvalley-az.gov.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
