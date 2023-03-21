Obituary: Terrance Warren Manuel

Terrance Warren Manuel, passed away on March, 9, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on Nov. 12, 1955 to Leon and Lorraine (Jackson) Manuel, in Prescott, Arizona.

Terrance is survived by his loving wife Lenora Jones, as well as a large extended family.

A visitation will be held for Terrance at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott.

