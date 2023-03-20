Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD board to accept Pothast, Miner resignations, consider salary increases at March 21 meeting Family recovered from Oak Creek flood waters in Cornville Pile burning planned in Prescott Basin on Bradshaw Road March 21-31 ADOT: Prepare for wet, icy highways across AZ this week PUSD’s new Keystone Program a grow-your-own classroom teacher certification effort 3 separate vehicle collisions in Chino Valley, Paulden lead to fatalities, serious injuries Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels Dump the Drugs in 6 locations across Yavapai County California to store more rainwater as it vies with Arizona for flow from Colorado River

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Prescott releases water from Willow, Watson lakes to maintain safe lake levels

A discharge valve has been opened at Watson Lake’s Granite Creek Dam to help keep the lake at a safe level. The city opened valves at both Watson and Willow lakes on Monday, March 20, 2023 for a controlled release of water. (Scott Gregorio, City of Prescott Wastewater Superintendent/Courtesy)

A discharge valve has been opened at Watson Lake’s Granite Creek Dam to help keep the lake at a safe level. The city opened valves at both Watson and Willow lakes on Monday, March 20, 2023 for a controlled release of water. (Scott Gregorio, City of Prescott Wastewater Superintendent/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 20, 2023 8:17 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: