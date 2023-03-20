Pets of the Week: Sammy & Victor (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sammy is a young 1-1/2-year-old male dark tabby. Victor is a 2-year-old gray male. Sammy has beautiful markings and is a sweet boy who loves belly rubs. Victor is a very sweet lap cat that gives head butts, loves attention and belly rubs. Victor and Sammy are a bonded pair, rescued together, looking for a loving home and will need to be adopted together.

To meet Sammy and Victor, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.