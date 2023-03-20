Pets of the Week: Garnet & Naomi (Catty Shack)

This is a delightful, social pair of girls! They also are loving lots of attention. Both are gentle and sweet with Naomi being the braver sister and Garnet following her lead. They love to play with string toys and laser pointers. Very attached to each other so need to be adopted together. Their coats are soft and shiny and each have a bit of orange in them.

If interested in these two girls come see them at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. You can also fill out an application at Cattyshackrescue.org.



Yavapai residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.