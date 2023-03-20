Pet of the Week: Dash (United Animal Friends)
Dash is waiting for his new home where he can show everyone what a great puppy he is. Curious, sweet, friendly, loving and gentle are just a few of his attributes.
Check out his bio, photos and videos at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org to learn all of his wonderful qualities!
Dash loves wrestling and playing with other dogs. He enjoys fetch and will return his ball over and over.
His foster mom says he is smart, catches onto routines and schedules quickly, and is well-behaved. Dash will need time to gain more confidence on leash, so another canine buddy will help him develop self-assurance on walks.
Dash is most likely a Border Collie mix. He is 11 months old and weighs about 45 pounds. He is housetrained and crate trained. If you are interested in adopting him, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe fenced yard is required. No cats please.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
