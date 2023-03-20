Dump the Drugs in 6 locations across Yavapai County

MatForce, a primary prevention coalition focused on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has partnered again this year with local law enforcement agencies to host medication takeback events throughout Yavapai County.

Since 2008 almost 41,000 pounds of medication have been collected and properly disposed of through Dump the Drugs events and drop box locations throughout Yavapai County.

Takeback events are a convenient way for community members to dispose of expired or unwanted medications. The events will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at six locations.

Prescott-area locations:

• Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley;

• Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina St., Prescott;

• Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley; and,

• Yavapai County Sheriff ’s Office, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road, Suite B, Prescott.

Verde Valley-area locations:

• Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood; and,

• Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. 9th St., Clarkdale.

MatForce is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County. With over 300 active volunteers, MatForce encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities. Programs of MatForce include drug prevention education in the schools, the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns, and advocating for policy change at the state and local level.

For information, visit matforce.org or its family of websites: MarijuanaHarmlessThinkAgain.org, OpioidOD.com, YavapaiReentryProject.org, TraumaLensCare.org, SACLAz.org, NaloxoneAZ.com, TalkNowAZ.com, TheNewMeth.com, and CommunityReentryProjectsAZ.org.

Information provided by MatForce.