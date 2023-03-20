Adoption Spotlight: Jessie
Originally Published: March 20, 2023 8:36 p.m.
Jessie is a talkative, adventurous and daring young boy who loves being outdoors, playing sports like baseball and football and spending time with his brother. He is a good student who excels in math and PE and loves to learn new and interesting facts. His favorite food is orange chicken from Panda Express. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
