Kevin Durant Shouts Out Texas Star Dylan Disu for Sweet 16 Berth

The Longhorns great was fired up after the win. Texas punched its ticket to the Sweet 16, fending off Penn State in the round of 32 on Saturday night. Longhorns star Dylan Disu led the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 28 points in the victory. His performance in Texas's second NCAA tournament game earned him a special shoutout from Longhorns legend and Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who was impressed with the big man's game while watching the clash against the Nittany Lions. Disu, who recorded 28 points while setting a program record with 14 made field goals, the most by a Longhorn in an NCAA tournament game, received some major praise from KD, who likened his game to another Texas standout, LaMarcus Aldridge. "See y'all in the 16. Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there. Let's get it," wrote Durant on Twitter. Disu was certainly one of the main catalysts of Texas's win over Penn State. In addition to his 28 points, the senior added 10 rebounds and two steals, while converting on 70 percent of his field goal attempts. Despite Texas making just one of its 13 three-point attempts in the game, Disu's work on the interior helped them find a path to victory when the deep ball wasn't falling. Talk about a night to remember for Disu. Not only did the senior help carry his team to the Sweet 16, he earned a shoutout from one of the program's greatest-ever players and an NBA superstar in the process.