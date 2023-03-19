Baseball World Reacts After Trea Turner Grand Slam Gives USA Late Lead in WBC

The eighth-inning homer put the United States back on top. After a disastrous fifth inning saw Team USA relinquish its early lead against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals, Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner turned the tide with one swing of the bat. Facing an 0-2 count against Venezuelan reliever Silvino Bracho with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Turner got a hold of a hanging changeup and blasted it out to left field, giving the United States a late 9-7 lead. The 29-year-old was fired up as he rounded the bases and celebrated the go-ahead grand slam with his teammates, and folks watching back home were equally thrilled with the masterpiece of hitting from Turner. Among those to weigh in on Turner's heroics included Red Sox infielder Justin Turner and Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, among others.