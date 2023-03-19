Baseball World Reacts After Trea Turner Grand Slam Gives USA Late Lead in WBC
Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: March 19, 2023 2:59 a.m.
The eighth-inning homer put the United States back on top. After a disastrous fifth inning saw Team USA relinquish its early lead against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals, Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner turned the tide with one swing of the bat. Facing an 0-2 count against Venezuelan reliever Silvino Bracho with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Turner got a hold of a hanging changeup and blasted it out to left field, giving the United States a late 9-7 lead. The 29-year-old was fired up as he rounded the bases and celebrated the go-ahead grand slam with his teammates, and folks watching back home were equally thrilled with the masterpiece of hitting from Turner. Among those to weigh in on Turner's heroics included Red Sox infielder Justin Turner and Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, among others.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
- Photo: Rollover incident leads to several violations
- Late 12-year-old boy, French horn player honored with uniform fundraiser
- Obituary: Michael A. Brambila
- HUSD loses yet another key district leader
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: