Obituary: Thomas B. Catlin

Thomas B. Catlin, 78, of Prescott, passed away on March 8, 2023, after a valiant battle with glioblastoma. Tom was born and raised in Phoenix.

After graduating from North High in 1963, he earned a B.S in Construction from Arizona State University in 1967 and the same year married Diane Carney. Spending their first year of marriage in the Chicago area, Tom and Diane relocated to Los Angeles in 1968 where Tom took a position as Sales Engineer, CECO Corporation. He rose through the Los Angeles District Office of CECO becoming Assistant District Manager in 1974 and District Manager in 1978.

While raising his three daughters, Tom earned an MBA from Pepperdine University in 1983. The family moved from La Habra to Fullerton in December 1985. The family resided in Fullerton for 32 years where Tom served two terms on the Fullerton Recreation Commission. He was active in youth sports at Parks Junior High and Sunny Hills High School.

Tom changed his career focus and in 1986 was hired as Manager, Formwork Division at Bomel Construction, located in Orange, California. Instrumental in bringing Bomel Construction into the Las Vegas building boom, Tom oversaw the building of many noteworthy structures in Los Angeles, Orange County, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Tom was promoted to Vice President, Formwork Division in late 1998. Over his 44-year career, Tom was active in the Construction Industries Council, Association of General Contractors of Southern California, and Building Industry Association of Southern California and served on the Board of Trustees, Carpenters’ Union Southwest.

Tom was a family man. He was a supportive and dedicated father and grandfather who always put his family first and took great pride in their accomplishments. Anyone who spoke with Tom knew about his three daughters within minutes. And his grandchildren would likely be his next topic of conversation. Tom was also a role model and father figure to many neighbors, nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Tom was adventurous and outgoing. An outdoorsman and Eagle Scout, Tom enjoyed hunting, camping, four-wheeling, and snow skiing. He was a DIY handyman and talented woodworker. Tom made friends easily, always had a story to tell, and was the life of every party, especially those he hosted. He loved to laugh and make others laugh.

After his retirement in 2010, Tom and Diane returned to Arizona and have enjoyed their home in Groom Creek for the past eight years.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane Faye (nee Carney); three daughters, Tamsin May Gardetto (Todd), Tegan Kristin Boehmer (Stephen), and Taryn Ann Catlin (Eric Benjamin); and seven grandchildren, Justin Thomas & Kristin May Gardetto, Calvin Cree & Rosalind Faye Boehmer, and Eleanor May, Madeleine Ann, & Catherine Faye Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and daughter, Kristin Carol.

Funeral services were held on March 18th at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, Scottsdale, Arizona. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, Phoenix, Arizona.