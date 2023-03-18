Obituary: Elsie J. Cannizzaro

Our mother, Elsie J. Cannizzaro, age 87, passed away peacefully March 1, 2023, at her home in Prescott, Arizona. Elsie was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Eureka, California to Archie and Almina Marie Kennedy.

Elsie spent much of her life raising six children. When the youngest was in school she went to work at Yavapai College in the library where she retired around 2008.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Joe. She is survived by her six children Karen Jo, Karla Jean, Karol Joyce, Karmela Joann, Joseph Carmelo, and Peter Charles along with grandchildren Johnny, Joey, Daniel, Michael, Samantha, Christina, Joseph, Steven, and Anthony; great-grandchildren Vittoria, Elora, Bailey, and Zackary as well as nieces Gail and Charlene, Carla Marie, and Mary Ellen; Diana and Shirley; and nephew Gene and all of their children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Hampton Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. Reception to follow at son Joe Cannizzaro’s home in Prescott. We thank Maggie’s Hospice for their compassion and dedication in caring for our mother in her last days. We also thank Hampton Funeral Home for assisting with final arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.