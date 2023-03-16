Residents have varied options to contact Prescott Valley PD

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) strives to provide excellent service to the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Depending on the circumstances, several options are available for citizens to contact the police department.

Online reporting — An online reporting system is available for non-emergency issues that do not require immediate attention. This can be accessed through the town website at prescottvalley-az.gov/291/Police-Department. Click on online reporting. Please read the instructions to see if the online report can be used for the crime you are reporting.

Community Phone Tree — 928-772-9261. This is an unmonitored line where citizens can leave a message for different areas of the police department. Calls are returned as soon as possible.

Lobby — The PVPD lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Go to the window and advise the staff you need to report a crime. Additionally, if you come to the lobby after hours, there is a phone in the foyer that connects directly to dispatch.

Non-Emergency Dispatch — 928-772-9267. This number puts you in touch with the dispatch center and calls are sent to patrol. This is the line used routinely for non-emergency calls.

911 — This is the emergency line. If you have an emergency, or an immediate issue that involves danger or injuries, call 911.

