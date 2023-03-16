OFFERS
Obituary: Mary J. (teDuits) Brizzee

Mary J. (teDuits) Brizzee. (Courtesy)

Mary J. (teDuits) Brizzee. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 16, 2023 10:15 p.m.

Mary J. (teDuits) Brizzee, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport, with visitation held one hour prior to the Mass in the gathering space at the church.

The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Jean teDuits was born on June 8, 1933, on the family farm in Eldridge, Iowa to Aloysius (Alvie) and Marie (Brus) teDuits. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse, Blue Grass, #8 until her family moved to Davenport where she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. Mary then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

Mary worked briefly in Davenport before accepting a job in Kansas City, Missouri, with a major airline. Thus began her lifelong love of travel. Mary’s promotion in the travel industry next took her to Phoenix where, with the help of her brother Ben, she met the love of her life, Harry Brizzee. Mary and Harry were united in marriage in August of 1963. While on one of their numerous camping adventures, Mary and Harry fell in love with Prescott. After moving to Prescott from Phoenix, Mary secured a job at a local travel agency. Within their tiny little neighborhood off Cory Ave., Mary became known as the “Sheriff of Pine Dells” for keeping a watchful eye on the area. She was active in her parish of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered at the Yavapai County jail. After 43 years in Prescott, Mary decided to live closer to her sister and brother in the Midwest, moving back to Davenport in 2014.

Survivors include her siblings, Helene Hood, Davenport, and Ben (Marilyn) teDuits, Madison, Wisconsin; her stepchildren, Serina Colvin and James (Patty) Brizzee, all of Phoenix; a daughter-in-law, Carla Brizzee, Wisconsin; and many step-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Momo”; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, in 1998, as well as her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Patricia teDuits; brother-in-law, Jim Hood; stepsons, Harry Brizzee, Jr. and Eddie Brizzee; and a daughter-in-law, Pat Brizzee. May they rest in peace.

Information provided by the funeral home.

