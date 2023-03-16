Obituary: Darlene Barnes

On Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, Darlene Barnes (lovingly referred to as “Mambo”) formerly of Phoenix, Arizona and resident of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away surrounded by the ones she loved.

She is survived by her brother Doug Young of Iowa and sister Lynn Young Griner of Virginia and two daughters Bobbi Harrington and Robin Steinmetz, son-in-law (Keith Steinmetz), six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In life, she was very devoted to her family, and selflessly and tirelessly worked hard to care for those around her. She spent her final moments in the presence of two generations of family that loved her as deeply as she touched their lives. She joins her late husband Norman Barnes at their final resting place.



Information provided by the family.