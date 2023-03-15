Worship News: March 16, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 16, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church, and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat HaChodesh, Parashot Vayakhel/Pekudei” March 18. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses spiritual Pesach [4/5-7] preparation. Zoom 5 p.m. MST Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”; email for link. Free 5783 Calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear Masks and Vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org Healthy Digital Culture No. 3 of 4 - balance in tech use. It’s important to set times to be tech-free. Recognize when we’re giving digital activity more time than it deserves. Not all tech has the same value. Video chatting with grandparents is of greater value than gaming, for example.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott New church for the new year? Come visit us. We are your traditional parish, with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer values and beliefs. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, morning prayer; and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Guest Missionary from Ethiopia Berhanu Dinku will share. 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Ethiopia Coffee ceremony following Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott Valley, welcomes all to worship services, adults, youth and families everyone in the quad cities. “Mugs and Fellowship” 11:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Come and enjoy a mug/cup of soup, with sides. As Servants to God, Open our hearts wide to one another.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive,Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Wednesdays, Soup Supper at 6 p.m., Lenten worship service at 6:30 p.m. Grief Group, 1 p.m., March 23, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth Ministries - 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the JOY of the LORD! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. Info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace - high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Mountain Reformed Church Join us for coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium, as Rev. Gene Grimm preaches the sermon “New Light to the Blind” on Ephesians 5:8-14 and John 9:1-41. Special music by violinist Katie Meyers and our fabulous Sanctuary Choir.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday night service. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Please join us as we continue the journey through the Lenten Season. We have midweek Lent services at 5 p.m. on each Wednesday. Last midweek will be March 29. Holy Week services are 5 p.m. April 6 Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m; April 7 Good Friday, 9:30 a.m. April 9 Easter

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley We are a new non-denominational Bible-based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. on March 19 in our building and online. CUPPS presents: “Celebrating the Spring Equinox.” Known as Ostara in the Wiccan Wheel of the Year, this is a time of equal parts dark and light, of growth and rebirth. Follow us: prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, March 17 Shabbat Services with Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. 10 a.m. Saturday Torah Study. You’re invited to The Gala, a night of fine dining, auctions, live jazz band, and more! For more information, email office@brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. March 19: “Say What?” Natalie Amadio from The Launch Pad teen center, which inspires teen confidence and empowerment, will present the teen-initiated “Better Together” which teaches communication with respect and care on difficult topics. Music: Meg Bohrman. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. liturgical/sanctuary 11 a.m; blended/ contemporary 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship/ Adult Bible 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, Pre-K through 8th Grade. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services: Join us Sunday, March 19, for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Don’t Judge.” Music by Danae Rubke. Youth Ministry: 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott: offers a peaceful, beautiful setting in the pines, where you will experience a meaningful Bible-based message, a wonderful choir and fellowship. Sermons are in person at 10 a.m. or online on youtube.com. Child care and Sunday school is available during the service.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South. All are welcome! 4th Sunday in Lent, 10 a.m. worship service March 19, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message: “Restoring Relationships-the Reason for Easter.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m., Children 10 a.m.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Join us in Lent, 5 p.m. Wednesday for Souper Supper, plus worship services: 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Streaming on Facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Join us for streaming Prayer Time 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Plan for Palm Sunday, April 2; Good Friday service, April 7

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at pccaz.org Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “A Precious Purchase” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Worship and Bible-based teaching at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. This week, guest speaker Bob Childress teaches “How to Pray When Your Missionaries Go.” Truth Quest teens conference happens March 24 and 25 (learn more at TruthQuestPrescott.com). Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-910-1909. “Walk as Children of Light” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Communion. 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and Closer Look at the Lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “James.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and “Promised Rest” Bible study. 4 p.m. Wednesdays Midweek Lenten Worship: “Promised Treasures” series.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45, coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- American Lutheran Church 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Sunday services: Traditional: 8 & 10:30 a.m. Contemporary: 9 & 10:30 a.m. ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at 6 p.m., Wednesdays, at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott).

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Spring Bake Sale coming. All items are home-baked! Pies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes & breads. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. April 15. 928-772-6366

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The reading room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher-480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.