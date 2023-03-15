Adoption Spotlight: Haley
Originally Published: March 15, 2023 8:05 p.m.
Haley is a respectful, caring and wonderful young lady who really cares about others. Haley's ideal day would be spending time with family and friends at the pool with an ice cream cone or cold slushy on a hot summer day. She would like to be a pediatrician and a foster parent when she grows up. Get to know Haley and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
