Obituary: Arnold Joseph Critelli

Arnold Joseph Critelli, known as Arnie to his family and friends, died after a brief illness of cancer and COPD at his home in Prescott, Arizona on March 9th, 2023. He was 85 years old. Arnie is survived by his wife Shirley of 66 years, a daughter Monica (Barry) Mesa, AZ and son Curt (Teresa) Ocala, FL, grandchildren: Ashley Critelli, Travis Kasowski, Tyler Kasowski, Justin Critelli and Zach Critelli along with four great-grandchildren: Jaiden Critelli, Cruz Kasowski, Jackson Critelli, Sedona Kasowski and one brother Jim Critelli. A Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m, prior to a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., will be held on April 5th, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Street, Prescott, AZ 86301.

