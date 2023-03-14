Celebration of Life: Theresa Seley

Dear family & friends, the Prescott-area Celebration of Theresa Seley’s life will be Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. It will be held in the Unity Church Prescott’s Fellowship Hall (lower level of the church), 145 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott, AZ 86303.

Please come prepared to share memories, stories, thoughts and anything else that will honor Theresa and make this a joyful celebration of her life. RSVP to 248-798-4953 (text or voice mail appreciated).

Information provided by the family.