Brian R. Arnspiger 09-21-43 - 02-05-23

It is with great sadness the family of Brian “Arnie” Richard Arnspiger announce that he went to meet his Lord & Savior on February 05, 2023.

He was born on September 21, 1943 to Eugene and Mildred Arnspiger in Chicago, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Veterans Administration Bldg 15, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, AZ 86313.

