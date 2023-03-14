OFFERS
ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures

(ADOT/Courtesy)

(ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 14, 2023 7:42 p.m.

North- and southbound I-17 will be narrowed to two lanes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week for pavement work. The work will take place in the following locations:

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, March 14, to the morning of Friday, March 17

Northbound I-17 between Loop 101 and Pinnacle Peak Drive Southbound I-17 between Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for southbound I-17 to be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20, and again from 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 27. The following ramps will also be closed:

• Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17;

• The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Happy Valley and Jomax roads;

• The southbound I-17 frontage road between Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20.

DETOUR:

Motorists may consider exiting ahead of the closures and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to reach I-17 beyond the closure.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

