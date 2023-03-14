ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
North- and southbound I-17 will be narrowed to two lanes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this week for pavement work. The work will take place in the following locations:
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, March 14, to the morning of Friday, March 17
Northbound I-17 between Loop 101 and Pinnacle Peak Drive Southbound I-17 between Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for southbound I-17 to be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20, and again from 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 27. The following ramps will also be closed:
• Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17;
• The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Happy Valley and Jomax roads;
• The southbound I-17 frontage road between Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20.
DETOUR:
Motorists may consider exiting ahead of the closures and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to reach I-17 beyond the closure.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
- Obituary: Isaac Wayne Beal
- Target shooting leads to wildland fire in Prescott
- Breaking: Two-car collision closes Highway 69 in both directions near Lowes
- Late 12-year-old boy, French horn player honored with uniform fundraiser
- Arizona Senate OKs asking voters to strip cities of home rule
- Obituary Notice: Brent Allan Halonen
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Need2Know: Summit 4X4 Company opens Prescott Valley location; Human Bean drive-thru espresso stand coming soon to Prescott Valley; Lucy Dee’s in Prescott changes name to State 48 Hometown BBQ
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: