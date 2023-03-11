OFFERS
Saturday, March 11
Obituary: Yvonne Gerber

Yvonne Gerber. (Courtesy)

Yvonne Gerber. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 7:51 p.m.

Yvonne Gerber passed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 as her husband Robert, of 66 years held her hand. Yvonne was born in Wisconsin and lived there until 1973 when she moved to Phoenix with her husband and five children to begin a new adventure of owning Dairy Queens. The Gerbers started with one on 19th Ave. and Peoria. By the time they moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1984 they and their children had owned and operated three very successful Dairy Queens. The original as well as 19th Ave. and Thunderbird and Paradise Valley Mall.

In 1984 she moved to Prescott with Robert as the new owners of the Willow Creek Inn. After retiring from the restaurant business, she enjoyed hiking with the Trek About Club from the YMCA, kayaking with friends at Watson Lake, volunteering with Sacred Heart Church as well as the Prescott Center for the Arts and reading. Her love of reading inspired her children to have a Little Library installed in her honor at a small park near her home. The library was featured in the Prescott Courier which started a trend of little libraries to be installed throughout town.

Yvonne’s husband Robert and children Mike Gerber (Michelle), Michele Gerber, John Gerber (Kate), Jeanine Woods (Michael), and Gregg Gerber along with her grandchildren Shannon Gerber-Meyers as well as Jack and Sam Woods will have a Memorial Mass for her at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona. All are welcome.

Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Yvonne’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

