Obituary: Victor I. Knapp (Vic)
Victor I. Knapp (Vic) died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 91. Survived by his loving children Cynthia, Victor, Joseph and James, and grandchildren Roni, Brenda, Crystal, Andrew, Stacy and Tristen and great-grandchildren Payne, Riley, Cy, Joaquin, Kylie, Briann, Nicole, Kearlin, Sydney, Rowan and Ginny.
Victor was born in Champion, New York, on Sept. 9, 1931 to Harold and Leda Knapp. He was one of 11 siblings Evelyn, Eleanor, Elsie, Bob, Margaret, Jack, Bill, Shirley, Don, and Carol.
Following graduation from high school, Victor joined the Army on Sept. 9, 1950 and served three years in Korea during the war. On his return to the states, he met the love of his life Virginia in 1954 in Watertown, New York. They were married in Watertown five days after Virginia’s 18th birthday, Oct. 29, 1955 and they were married for 59 years.
Vic and Ginny settled in Arizona and called it their home for the past 53 years, retiring to Spring Valley in 1988. They lived for the road, and traveled the country with their children, grandchildren, and friends every year to go camping, fishing, sightseeing and staying connected to distant family.
Victor will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will forever remain in our hearts.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, Arizona, 85340.
