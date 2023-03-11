OFFERS
Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene

Tyler Zachary Greene. (Courtesy)

Tyler Zachary Greene. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 8:31 p.m.

Tyler Zachary Greene, born to this life on June 12, 2004, departed for his next adventure March 6, 2023 at the age of 18.

Tyler left this life and was undoubtedly embraced by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Gone far too soon, he left a life of abundant, joyful, and pleasing stories of his kindness towards others, friendliness to all, and above all, adoration and commitment to his family. Tyler’s smiles and light will not be extinguished, but fueled brighter by the memories of his adventures, stories, admirations and desires.

Tyler was born in Prescott, Arizona to Jesse and Amy Greene and raised and shaped in the surrounding communities wherever there may be a trail, campsite, motors, or adventure he could share with his family and friends. Tyler graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in 2022, and later attended Yavapai College to begin his aspirations in the automotive trades. Tyler’s goals first, were to serve his country in the United States Army, however after medical disqualification, Tyler chose to follow his love of all things that went braaaap, in the automotive disciplines. Tyler was very disciplined to himself also, valuing above all else, the importance of taking care of himself. Tyler could be found meditating, studying scripture, and focusing his heart and mind on a place of peace and greater understanding. Tyler’s bedroom wall was left with scripture from Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 “Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.”

Tyler is preceded in death by his sister Tiauna and grandfather Larry. He is survived by his incredibly loving and supportive parents Jesse and Amy; brother Ethan (Katie); grandparents Roger and Iris Greene and Michelle Clay; aunts Ashley (Eric) and Aubrey; cousins Grayson, Maxwell, Beckett and Easton.

A Celebration of Tyler’s Life will be at Lifepoint Church at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

