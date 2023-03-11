Obituary: Sondra G. Dagostino-Powers

Sondra G. Dagostino-Powers was called home Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 after a lengthy crusade following kidney disease. Born Jan. 22, 1964, in Schenectady, New York, Sondra spent her youth participating in majorettes, 4-H, NHS, and various other clubs and extracurricular activities. She was Class of 1982’s Salutatorian at Draper High School and proceeded to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1987.

Working as a pharmacist, Sondra met her life partner. In 1989, she moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she established a family, a reputable career, and avenues for her life passions.

Sondra was most known for her creative spirit, her kind heart, her lively laugh, and her ministry for working with children. She is survived by her husband, Fritz Powers, their child, Bethany, and various other extended family. She is predeceased by three children and her parents.

Sondra’s celebration of life will be held at 3:45 p.m. March 25 at Mount Zion Tabernacle, 2797 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301, with no reception to follow. The family asks that attendees to services wear their most colorful clothing- in lieu of black- to honor the vibrancy of Sondra’s life.

Information provided by the family.