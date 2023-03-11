Obituary: Robert Bob Johnson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Creation Tour: Grand Canyon scheduled for April 29 Prescott Valley studying regional park on Glassford Hill Need2Know: Artful Eye jewelry store celebrates 26 years in Prescott; Kulture Ride Supply all about action sports; Tri City Earthworks & Labor in Prescott helps build dream landscapes Business Briefly: Nonprofit solar co-op forming for quad-city area residents, businesses Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes Colorado River senators meet quietly to facilitate states’ water talks Virtual tour of Anne Frank’s house offers new way to teach about the Holocaust Town council hears info for 24-mile loop path system to connect Prescott Valley parks, neighborhoods 2nd Annual Karaoke Krawl to take place in downtown Prescott April 1 Photo: Attorney General Mayes visits Prescott Valley, talks drug crisis, Kroger/Albertsons merger

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Robert Bob Johnson

Robert Bob Johnson. (Courtesy)

Robert Bob Johnson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 11, 2023 9:02 p.m.

Robert Bob Johnson, 79, was born in Prescott, Arizona on March 7, 1944, and passed away on his birthday 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Bill Johnson, his son Dwayne Johnson and sister Billie Wertenberger.

He leaves his wife of 50 years Debbie Johnson, daughters Marylan Johnson and Amy Johnson, two beautiful grandchildren Alena Johnson and Riley Johnson and precious great-grandchildren Irie and Tucker and his dogs.

Bob graduated from Prescott High School then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked as an X ray tech at Prescott VA retiring from there after 34 years and then started an new career at The Doggie Dude Ranch then retired from there after 18 years.

He took great pride in his family and friends enjoying many hunting, camping, lake trips and family adventures.

He was known as Back-up Bob, Bungie Bob and The original Bob the Builder to family and friends. He had hundreds of bungie cords, ratchet straps and a wood shop full of tools. He loved spending time in his wood shop building furniture. He took pride in his 38 years of sobriety.

The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Maggie’s Hospice, Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Prescott VA Hospice Unit.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: