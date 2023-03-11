Obituary: Robert Bob Johnson
Robert Bob Johnson, 79, was born in Prescott, Arizona on March 7, 1944, and passed away on his birthday 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille and Bill Johnson, his son Dwayne Johnson and sister Billie Wertenberger.
He leaves his wife of 50 years Debbie Johnson, daughters Marylan Johnson and Amy Johnson, two beautiful grandchildren Alena Johnson and Riley Johnson and precious great-grandchildren Irie and Tucker and his dogs.
Bob graduated from Prescott High School then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked as an X ray tech at Prescott VA retiring from there after 34 years and then started an new career at The Doggie Dude Ranch then retired from there after 18 years.
He took great pride in his family and friends enjoying many hunting, camping, lake trips and family adventures.
He was known as Back-up Bob, Bungie Bob and The original Bob the Builder to family and friends. He had hundreds of bungie cords, ratchet straps and a wood shop full of tools. He loved spending time in his wood shop building furniture. He took pride in his 38 years of sobriety.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Maggie’s Hospice, Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Prescott VA Hospice Unit.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
