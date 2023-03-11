Obituary: Richard P. Drake
Richard P. Drake passed away on Feb. 22, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1967. He served in the Rhode Island National Guard and in the Connecticut Army Reserve. He moved with his wife to Prescott in 2002.
Richard was a successful business owner who also served as the CEO for divisions of several companies. He will be best remembered by his buddies in Prescott as the leader of the Prescott Lakes Golf Club’s “Drake Group” which he organized and ran with great humor for a number of years.
Richard served as a volunteer in the Mended Hearts program at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. His service and dedication to helping heart patients and their families was recognized when he was name YRMC Volunteer of the Year in 2011.
His unique gift for making friends and maintaining lifetime friendships ensures that he will be remembered and sorely missed by his friends and family who knew and loved him.
Information provided by the family.
