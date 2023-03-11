Obituary: Richard Edward Pulfer

On March 2, 2023, Richard Edward Pulfer went to join the saints in heaven. Born Sept. 19, 1951 in Buffalo, New York. The 2nd of four children, survived only by his little sister Debbie. He moved with his family to California in 1959.

He spent most of his career as an Operations Manager in the Optical industry which brought him to Phoenix, Arizona in 1989. Retiring in 2010 and later moving to Prescott, Arizona in 2016.

He was a compassionate and loving family man. He leaves behind his wife Lori, five children, Tracy, Tanya, Lissa (Todd), James (Amber) & Nick. He was Papa to six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His wit and ability to make others laugh will be missed by his family. He will always be remembered in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the QuadCity Church in Prescott at 4 p.m. March 26.

