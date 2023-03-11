Obituary: Michael A. Brambila

Michael A. Brambila of Dewey, Arizona, passed away Feb. 18, 2023 at the age of 64. He was born April 6, 1958 in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 17, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Az 86301. Reception immediately following service to be held at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 4499 Highway 69, Prescott, 86301.

Information provided by the family.