Obituary: Dwight E. Peters

Dwight E. Peters, 73, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Chemung, New York, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023. Dwight was born June 25, 1949 to Harold Dean and Wanda Peters.

Dwight was a graduate of Waverly High School (‘67) and attended Elmira College. After college Dwight was employed by Westinghouse Corp in Horseheads until their closing in 1976.

Dwight and family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona He worked for the railroad as an engineer. After leaving the railroad he worked for Budweiser as a Distribution Rep, Worked in Real Estate and was also the owner of R and A Investments.

Dwight is survived by his wife Tracey, daughter Kim (Jay) Hofferber and his granddaughter Jennifer Suever. Dwight and Tracey were both from New York State and met in Arizona. They married in Waterloo, New York and spent the next 34 years together in Prescott, Arizona.

Dwight was predeceased by his first wife Jennifer Zagozewski Peters, his son John and grandson Dylan.

Dwight was one of 11 Peters’ siblings. He was predeceased by sisters Linda Baker and Susan Plaisted, brother Jesse Duane and brother-in-law Jerry Plaisted. His surviving siblings include Dean (Mary) of Arizona, Gary (Jessie) of Korea, Cindy (Don) Morgan of Sayre, Scott (Peggy) of Chemung, Brion, Terri (Rick) Frerichs of Georgia and Dawn (Jondale) Howey of Barton and brother-in-law Glenn Baker of Georgia. Dwight is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is also survived by his much loved in-laws including Tracey’s sister Debbie Nolan, Kathy (Richard) Melendez and her brother Jeffrey (Ogi) Nolan.

He enjoyed vacations in Mexico, hunting, golf, car races and was an active member of the American Legion Post #6 in Prescott.

